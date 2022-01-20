Tom Brady’s Fashion Line Has 8 Pieces to Make You Look and Feel Like a Champion

Tom Brady’s Fashion Line Has 8 Pieces That Will Make You Feel and Look Like a Champion

With the NFL playoffs approaching, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is launching his first apparel line, which promotes fearlessness, resilience, and confidence in the pursuit of peak performance.

BRADY, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s first apparel brand, has launched after more than three years of development. Co-founded with Jens Grede and Dao-Yi Chow, the brand creates a system of clothing that performs across all activities.

It’s now available at Nordstrom.com.

“Working with a world-class team has allowed me to apply everything I’ve learned throughout my career to create a multi-functional brand that combines the best in technology, fabric, and innovative design,” Tom said in a statement.

BRADY has created a collection that inspires fearlessness, resilience, and confidence in the pursuit of peak performance, and regardless of which football team you support, every man can be a winner when he wears these pieces.

This piece is made of actively thermoregulating recycled polyester, which helps to keep your body temperature in check while you’re working out.

This jacket is designed to have your back on every adventure, with a tough exterior and a soft interior.

For a winning look, go with a forest green or a carbon black color.

With a variety of colors to choose from, the Techknit Beanie combines warm, yet breathable fabric with the buttery softness your head deserves all winter.

This vest combines 4-way stretch, high-pile fleece with water-resistant insulation for the ultimate element of protection, in addition to being a fashionable piece fit for any man’s closet.

The Tom Brady line wouldn’t be complete without an epic trench coat, which is both comfortable and timeless in style, as well as providing water-repellent protection to keep you dry in inclement weather.

BRADY’s jacket wicks sweat away without letting the chill in, whether you’re working out before or after the sun rises, and it’s also machine washable.

