Tom Brady’s First Shutout Loss in 15 Years Provokes Social Media Reaction

Tom Brady’s First Shutout Loss in 15 Years Reacts on Social Media

Tom Brady had one of his worst nights ever.

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated 9-0 by the New Orleans Saints.

In the loss, Brady had a 57.1 passer rating and was shut out for the first time since 2006.

Brady spoke with reporters after the game and made no apologies for what had occurred.

According to the team’s official website, Brady said, “We just didn’t execute.”

“It was just a difficult evening.”

I didn’t get much done correctly.

We need to improve a lot, and we need to get back to work.

There’s still a lot of football left, so we’ll see if we can go get a win next week.” In reality, Brady is still a contender for MVP for the fourth time in his career, giving the Buccaneers a chance to defend their Super Bowl title.

The Saints haven’t played consistent football all year, and the Buccaneers have one of the best offenses in the league.

Take a look at how fans have reacted to Brady’s shutout loss.

The @Saints handed Tom Brady his first shutout since Week 15, 2006 on (hashtag)SNF…

On December 10, 2006, I wrote:

– Brady was 29 years and 129 days old at the time; – No currently active defensive player had entered the NFL; – Drew Brees was in his first season with the Saints; –

“Meanwhile, the Saints are playing with their third-string quarterback who moonlights as a wildcat FB while missing three of their starting offensive linemen, and people want to use injuries as an excuse,” one fan responded.

For the majority of the game, Dude had Fournette, Gronk, Brate, Howard, Jones, and Miller.

“There are no justifications.”

Before tonight, when was the last time Tom Brady was blanked?

Week 14 of 2006 vs.

The Miami Dolphins’ Nick Saban pic.twitter.comB12htkjCA8

“Your pictures should include Zach Thomas, who is (deservedly) nominated for the Hall of Fame,” one fan suggested.

Brady is aware of his existence.

Manning is well aware of his existence.

Before the snap, the man announced their plays.

“Place him in the stairwell!!!”

The most recent quarterback to go up against a Tom Brady shutout…

pic.twitter.comRJjVYwkXHS Joey Harrington

“In his long season with the Miami Dolphins, Joey Harrington made 11 starts and recorded a win and a loss against Tom Brady’s New England Patriots,” one fan wrote.

Shutout

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

Social Media Reacts to Tom Brady Suffering First Shutout Loss in 15 Years

On #SNF, the @Saints handed Tom Brady his first shutout since Week 15, 2006 … Back on Dec 10, 2006: – Brady was 29 years, 129 days old

– No currently active defensive player had yet entered the NFL

– Drew Brees was playing his first season w/ the Saints — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 20, 2021

The last time Tom Brady was shutout before tonight? 2006 Week 14 vs. Nick Saban and the Miami Dolphins 🤯 pic.twitter.com/B12htkjCA8 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 20, 2021

The last QB to face off vs a Tom Brady shutout… Joey Harrington pic.twitter.com/RJjVYwkXHS — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 20, 2021

Shutout. The Saints just abused Tom Brady. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) December 20, 2021

Tom Brady just got shutout for FIRST TIME since 2006 😳 26/48 | 213 PASS YDS | 0 TD | 1 INT pic.twitter.com/LEA1RIUqED — Overtime (@overtime) December 20, 2021