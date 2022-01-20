Tom Cruise once denied this actor the role of Wolverine in the ‘X-Men’ franchise.

This actor was once denied the role of Wolverine in the ‘X-Men’ franchise by Tom Cruise.

Most people are aware of how actor Dougray Scott was passed over for the role of Wolverine in Bryan Singer’s X-Men.

If scheduling conflicts hadn’t prevented it, the actor would have been a shoe-in for the part.

Hugh Jackman was drafted in place of Scott because he wasn’t available.

The rest, as they say, is history.

But there’s more to the story.

Tom Cruise is said to have played a key role in stopping Scott from capturing Wolverine in the first place.

Hugh Jackman’s career was launched by the film X-Men, which catapulted him to near-instant stardom.

He’s since gone on to become one of the most well-known actors in the world, and he hasn’t looked back.

However, there was a time when Mission Impossible’s Dougray Scott was considered for the Wolverine role.

However, when Jackman was cast as the franchise’s tough mutant, he felt compelled to apologize to Scott.

“I met him early on and told him, ‘Man, I’m so sorry,'” Jackman told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

“And he said, ‘It’s just business, but you’ve just landed one of the best parts in the industry, so go crush it.'”

Scott’s integrity moved Jackman, who expressed hope that he can do the same for the next Wolverine.

“I just remember being so impressed by that and his class, and hopefully I’m a big enough guy that when someone else takes over, I’ll do exactly what was done to me…and I’m glad to be a part of that character’s legacy,” Jackman said.

Scott was unable to appear in Singer’s X-Men due to a scheduling conflict, which was widely reported.

Scott was supposed to appear in Mission Impossible 2, but the two films collided.

Scott, on the other hand, has claimed that his co-star Tom Cruise was more responsible for sabotaging Scott’s Wolverine chances.

Scott told The Telegraph about the incident, “That one was out of my control.”

“I couldn’t do it because Tom Cruise wouldn’t let me.”

We were filming Mission: Impossible, and he said, ‘You’ve got to stay and finish the film,’ and I said I would, but I’ll also go do that.’

Cruise, on the other hand, would refuse Scott’s request to appear in both films.

“He said I couldn’t for whatever reason.

He wielded enormous power.

“Others were doing everything they could to make it work,” he went on.

“I’m a huge fan of Hugh’s work with…

