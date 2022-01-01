Tom D’Agostino, Luann de Lesseps’ ex, gets engaged 5 years after their New Year’s Eve wedding

Tom D’Agostino, Luann de Lesseps’ ex, proposes 5 years after their New Year’s Eve wedding.

With a new rock, we’re ringing in the new year.

On Friday, December 31, Tom D’Agostino and Danielle Rollins announced their engagement, five years after he married Luann de Lesseps on New Year’s Eve.

“Woke up like this,” Rollins wrote alongside a photo of her and D’Agostino, who is 55 years old.

In the photo, the interior designer wore a ring on her left hand that featured a large sapphire surrounded by smaller diamonds.

Rollins hosted a party in honor of D’Agostino’s birthday, which falls on December 31. Designer Sarah Bray-West was there.

D’Agostino proposed to his new love on one knee, according to Bray-West’s Instagram story.

“She said yes!!! Congrats @danielledrollins @tomdagostinojr,” said one of the partygoers.

On the same date in 2016, the businessman married the Real Housewives of New York City star, now 56.

De Lesseps married D’Agostino Jr. in a New Year’s Eve ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, the same city where D’Agostino proposed to Rollins, according to Us Weekly at the time.

RHONY’s Dorinda Medley was a bridesmaid in 2016, as were Bravo alums Jill Zarin, Cynthia Bailey, and Kelly Bensimon.

That, however, was not the start of their happily ever after.

The couple announced their breakup seven months later.

In August 2017, the former countess wrote on Twitter, “It’s with great sadness that Tom and I agreed to divorce.”

“We adore each other; please respect our privacy during this difficult time!”

D’Agostino left Rollins a number of years ago.

The bride-to-be revealed that this will be their fourth New Year’s birthday celebration together in a post prior to their engagement.

In the years since their split, De Lesseps has dated trainer Garth Wakeford and retired athlete Radamez Rubio Gaytan.

The Bravolebrity said she had no regrets about their marriage in May 2018, nearly a year after they announced their split.

