Tom Felton and Emma Watson dated in Harry Potter?

Tom Felton and Emma Watson dated during the Harry Potter series?

EVEN THOUGH they played enemies in the Harry Potter films, Tom Felton and Emma Watson have always been friends in real life.

The pair discuss their relationship over the years during the Harry Potter reunion special on HBO Max.

In the Harry Potter series, Emma Watson played Hermione Granger, a quick-witted Gryffindor who was best friends with Harry Potter and Ron Weasley.

Draco Malfoy, on the other hand, was played by Tom Felton, a Slytherin whose parents were followers of Lord Voldemort.

Despite the fact that their characters were sworn enemies on screen, the two actors have a friendly relationship off it.

Emma said in the reunion special, which aired on January 1, 2022, “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring.”

“The assignment was to draw what you thought god looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl on a skateboard with a backward cap,” she continued.

“I just fell in love with him, and I don’t know how to say it.”

Someone on set told Tom about Emma’s feelings for him at the time.

In the special, he said, “Emma and I have always loved each other.”

“I believe it was while I was getting my hair and makeup done that someone said,’she has a crush on you.'”

Things never got more than platonic between them, according to them.

“Nothing romantic has ever, ever, ever happened,” Emma added.

Since the release of the final Harry Potter film, Tom and Emma have been photographed together on several occasions.

“Beautiful Emma.”

In 2018, Tom told Us Weekly, “We see each other quite a bit.”

Emma posted a video to her Instagram account on November 8, 2018, of her and Tom skateboarding down a beach sidewalk.

She’s wearing a backwards cap in the video, which fans have pointed out alludes to Tom’s “god” drawing from the Harry Potter set.

Tom shared a photo of himself wearing a shirt that read “Women Do It Better” on his personal Instagram account the following year, naming the photographer as Emma Watson.

Tom also shared a photo of him and Emma playing guitar, captioning the post, “Quick learner x.”

From 2008 to 2016, Tom Felton was in a relationship with Jade Olivia Gordon.

In the movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two, Jade played Astoria, Draco Malfoy’s wife.

Tom hasn’t been linked to anyone since their breakup, with fans speculating that he and Emma are still together…

