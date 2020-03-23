Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson “Feel Better” 2 Weeks After First Coronavirus Symptoms

Tom Hanks has shared a new health update with his fans.

The Oscar winner took to Twitter overnight to tell followers that he and wife Rita Wilson “feel better,” two weeks after their first Coronavirus symptoms developed. In his message to fans, Hanks encouraged people to stay indoors in order to help each other.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” the 63-year-old actor wrote in his note to fans. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?”

“Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass,” Hanks continued. “We can figure this out. Hanx.”

On March 11, Hanks and Wilson took to social media to share the news with the world that they had both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” he continued. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Since that time, Hanks and Wilson have been keeping their followers updated on social media.

Last week, it was reported that the couple had been released from the hospital. And Hanks’ rep told E! News the stars are in quarantine in their home in Australia.

Over the weekend, Wilson share a video of herself rapping in a video she captioned, “Quarantine Stir Crazy.” You can check it out, HERE!