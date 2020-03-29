Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Return to U.S. 2 Weeks After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are coming home.

A source close to Hanks and Wilson, who were both diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks ago, confirmed to E! News that they’ve returned to Los Angeles after recovering from the virus in Australia. The couple was all smiles as they were photographed driving on Friday.

Hanks was filming Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia when he and Wilson began experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.

News of their return to the United States comes more than one week after the couple was released from the hospital. In a post from the Oscar winner, Hanks revealed that he and Wilson decided to get tested after they both began feeling under the weather.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote via Instagram on March 11. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Throughout their illness the longtime loves kept fans updated on their condition and encouraged everyone to practice social distancing via social media.

Before leaving the hospital, Hanks shared, “Hello folks, @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.”

“We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” he continued. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Channeling his A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood alter ego Fred Rogers, Hanks shared another uplifting message: “Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx.”