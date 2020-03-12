Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Hollywood’s beloved couple just shared some news about their health.

On Wednesday evening, Tom Hanks took to social media to reveal that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had experienced symptoms similar to the coronavirus.

He later explained that they both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” he began his caption on Instagram. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

At this time, the 63-year-old actor explained that he and his wife will be quarantined as they get all the medical attention they need.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” Tom’s statement continued. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

He concluded his post, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

According to Deadline, who first broke the news, the longtime couple had been in Australia for separate projects. Hanks was working on the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley-inspired film, which also stars Austin Butler.

Rita, on the other hand, was touring in Australia and had flown out there at least a week ago.

Before Tom shared the news about his and his wife’s coronavirus results, Warner Bros. issued a statement to the publication.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” the company’s statement read. “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual.”

Closing their statement, the company said, “The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

