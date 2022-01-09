Tom Hanks compares streaming wars to VHS in the 1980s.

Streaming Wars are “akin” to VHS in the 1980s, according to Tom Hanks.

Greyhound and Finch, both starring Tom Hanks, are available to stream.

When theaters closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Apple TV(plus) picked up Greyhound.

That doesn’t bother Hanks because he recalls the last time a new home video technology threatened the entertainment industry.

If they made it through VHS in the 1980s, they can make it through streaming.

On November 1, Hanks appeared on the Smartless podcast.

1 before the premiere of Finch on Apple TV(plus).

He compared the streaming wars to the VHS wars of the 1980s.

Streaming has given moviegoers and TV show viewers more options than ever before.

Viewers must now choose which streaming services to subscribe to if they cannot afford to pay for all of them.

The onus is still on the filmmaker to make it good, and Hanks doesn’t claim that all of his films got it right.

On Smartless, Tom Hanks said, “Look, movies are always binary.”

“It’s either a double 0 or a single 01.”

They either work or they don’t, and there’s no amount of marketing or interviews you can do on podcasts to change the zeitgeist if they don’t.

The pressure is still at its maximum.

In order to tell a great story, the pressure is as fast as light.”

Streaming, according to Hanks, is irrelevant to the audience.

They’ll go where the good stuff is.

Tom Hanks Films: Although he has never had a bad experience making a film, one stands out.

“I think the audience, if I may pontificate a little bit here,” Hanks continued, “doesn’t care where they see it.”

“The company does.”

The grand entertainment industrial complex, which includes marketing, producers, and studios, would like things to stay the same, but we work in an industry that is constantly changing.”

Hanks is well aware of the streaming wars.

He is well aware of the concerns about declining box office and people preferring streaming movies.

When VHS first became popular in the 1980s, Tom Hanks was on TV.

“You know, back in 1980, home video was just getting started,” Hanks said.

“A VHS tape machine and player at home cost around (dollar)4,000 the first year Peter [Scolari] and I were in Bosom Buddies.”

Only the ultra-wealthy and ultra-wealthy possessed them.

Maybe a guy named Doug would open up Doug’s Video Rental Shoppe in a neighborhood, and on one side of the rental space would be…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.