Tom Hanks’ Family Isn’t the Only One to Join Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

Tom Hanks’ Family Isn’t the Only One in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ARTICLE

A recent episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1883 featured a surprise cameo by Tom Hanks.

When he appeared as US Civil War General George Meade, the two-time Oscar winner was the latest big name to appear in the Taylor Sheridan universe.

Following Hanks’ appearance, another member of his family has agreed to join the Yellowstone prequel as a character.

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 is the most recent Paramount(plus) hit.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, a real-life couple and country music superstars, star in the film.

They play James and Margaret Dutton, the forefathers of Yellowstone’s John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner.

The Dutton family’s patriarch and matriarch are James and Margaret.

And 1883 chronicles their journey west through the Great Plains to Montana, where they established the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch.

Hanks made his appearance in the second episode of 1883 during a Civil War flashback, and it’s all thanks to his friendship with McGraw.

According to Cinema Blend, the singer has known the Saving Private Ryan star for more than two decades.

All he had to do was call Tom Hanks.

“I’ve known Tom for 25 to 24 years.

“I knew there was this part in there, so I called him and asked, ‘Hey, would you be interested in showing up for a cameo in this show that we’re doing?’ And he said, ‘Tell me when to be there,’ and he just showed up,” McGraw said.

According to Variety, Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson will also appear in an upcoming episode of 1883, which will be set in the Yellowstone universe.

Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing, is said to be her character.

She’ll also “decompress with some whiskey punch” with Faith Hill’s Margaret Dutton.

Wilson makes a cameo because McGraw’s wife is “best friends” with him, according to McGraw.

However, the episode in which she will appear has yet to be revealed.

McGraw describes filming scenes with a long-time friend as a unique experience.

McGraw revealed that he and Hanks avoided each other before the cameras started rolling, joking that “you never want to botch a scene when you’ve got Tom Hanks in there with you.”

“We didn’t see each other for the entire morning because I wasn’t there…

