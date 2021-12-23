Tom Hanks’ first film was a slasher based on the horror film “Halloween.”

The majority of actors are fortunate enough to land a single iconic role.

Tom Hanks, on the other hand, has a long list of classic films under his belt.

From his breakthrough role in Big to his more recent successes, Tom Hanks has appeared in a slew of films that will be remembered for a long time.

His film debut, on the other hand, is not one of them.

Few Hanks fans are likely even aware that his 1980 film, a slasher horror film based on Halloween, exists.

Big earned Hanks his first Academy Award nomination and demonstrated his acting range in 1988.

His character, after all, is a child trapped in the body of an adult.

Despite this, Hanks rose to the top of the acting world.

He had a reputation as a comedic presence on screen prior to that.

Films like Bachelor Party, Volunteers, and Dragnet helped audiences become acquainted with Hanks’ charisma.

Many fans, however, believe that his first film was the 1984 hit Splash.

Prior to that film, Hanks was best known for his role in the television show Bosom Buddies.

While that Ron Howard film was his first leading role and the one that garnered him the attention of moviegoers and the studio system, Hanks had previously appeared in a little-known film.

Halloween, directed by John Carpenter in 1978, ushered in a wave of low-budget slasher films, which were followed by The Texas Chain Saw Massacre a few years later.

In retrospect, many of these albums feature early performances by future stars.

In 1980’s Friday the 13th, Hanks’ future Apollo 13 co-star Kevin Bacon is famously ostracized.

That same year, Hanks made his film debut in He Knows You’re Alone.

The film follows Amy (Caitlin O’Heaney) as she deals with a killer on the weekend before her wedding, directed by Armand Mastroianni (The Celestine Prophecy).

Despite the popularity of slasher films at the time, He Knows You’re Alone did poorly at the box office, grossing only (dollar)4.9 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Considering its reported (dollar)250,000 budget, the film is technically Hanks’ first box office hit, even if it is no longer in production.

Surprisingly, Hanks has yet to make another horror film.

The actor has never worked in a film despite his decades of experience…

