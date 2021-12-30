Tom Hanks has appeared in how many Steven Spielberg films?

Tom Hanks Appearances in How Many Steven Spielberg Films

Before they ever decided to collaborate, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks had already accomplished so much.

After all, Spielberg directed Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Jurassic Park, all of which won Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, and Toy Story earned Hanks back-to-back Best Actor Oscars, as well as a string of hits.

Fans and the industry took notice when the actor and director decided to work together.

But, when you think about it, how many films have Spielberg and Hanks collaborated on?

Hanks starred as Captain John H Miller in Steven Spielberg’s World War II epic Saving Private Ryan, two years after making his directorial debut with That Thing You Do!

The film was a critical and commercial success when it was released in the summer of 1998.

That’s a testament to Spielberg and Hanks’ box office clout.

According to Box Office Mojo, Saving Private Ryan grossed over (dollar)480 million worldwide.

The film received several Oscar nominations, including one for Hanks’ performance.

In addition, Spielberg won his second Academy Award for Best Director for the film.

Many people still consider Saving Private Ryan to be one of the best war films ever made.

After that hugely successful first collaboration, Hanks and Spielberg didn’t immediately commit to a sequel.

They didn’t collaborate again until Catch Me If You Can in 2002.

Hanks plays Carl Hanratty, an FBI agent on the hunt for Leonardo DiCaprio’s check-forger Frank Abagnale, in that film.

After that, Spielberg and Hanks reunited for The Terminal two years later.

The film, which follows an immigrant who becomes stranded in an airport, is perhaps the least well-regarded of the director and star’s collaborations.

According to Box Office Mojo, it still made a tidy profit, grossing (dollar)219 million worldwide against a (dollar)60 million production budget.

Hanks and Spielberg returned to the history books for two Oscar-nominated historical dramas, more than a decade after their previous collaboration.

Hanks plays James B Donovan, an attorney-turned-hostage negotiator, in the 2015 film Bridge of Spies.

The film continues their investigation of lesser-known but equally extraordinary true stories.

In The Post, Hanks plays Ben Bradlee, the editor of The Washington Post, opposite Meryl Streep, who plays ownerpublisher Katharine Graham.

Keeping the publication of the newspaper in mind…

