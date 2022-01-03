Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom, and Other Celebrities Affected by Coronavirus

It’s not far from home.

Only a few celebrities and public figures have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Orlando Bloom, and Justin Trudeau.

The COVID-19 outbreak began in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and quickly spread to the United States, with the first confirmed case arriving in January 2020.

Neither Hollywood nor the rest of the world was immune to the disease.

As a result of the global health crisis, many movie and television sets shut down production, and events ranging from concert tours to film festivals were postponed or canceled.

As a result, celebrities began to experience the effects of coronavirus.

Hanks and Wilson, who married in April 1988, were among the first celebrities to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“I’m currently in Australia with @ritawilson.

We were tired and achy, as if we had a cold.

Rita was experiencing some chills, which came and went.

In March 2020, the Toy Story star revealed via Instagram that he was suffering from “slight fevers.”

“In order to play things properly, as is required in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus and found to be positive.”

Hanks said the two were taking all of the necessary precautions.

“All right, here it is.

He wrote, “What should I do next?”

“There are protocols that must be followed by the Medical Officials.

For as long as public health and safety require it, we Hanks will be tested, observed, and isolated.

Isn’t it just a case of taking things one day at a time? We’ll keep the rest of the world informed.

Thank you! Take care of yourselves!”

Wilson, for her part, made an attempt to lighten the mood.

She tweeted, “From now on, the only Corona I want is from Mexico.”

“And you’re going to drink it.”

Later, Hanks posted a sweet selfie to Instagram to reassure fans that he and the actress were doing well.

“@ritawilson and I want to express our gratitude to everyone here in Australia who is taking such good care of us,” he said.

“We have Covid-19 and are quarantined in order to prevent the virus from spreading to others.”

For some, it may result in a life-threatening illness.

One day at a time, we’re going to take it.

We can all help in some way.

