Tom Hanks War Films: Why Does He Make So Many?

Tom Hanks’ war films have become an institution.

From Saving Private Ryan to his most recent film, Greyhound, Tom Hanks has established himself as an actor who audiences trust to tell war stories.

In addition to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Hanks produced them for HBO.

He claims he continues to make war films and series for a very personal reason.

On November 1, Hanks appeared on the Smartless podcast.

Hanks was prepared for the question when host Sean Hayes asked him why he makes so many war films because he had been asked it before.

Born in 1956, Hanks’ parents and grandparents had just survived World War II when he was growing up.

“Every single caregiver, every single adult in my life would make references to the two words, three letters each, The War,” Hanks said on Smartless.

“They referred to it as a major dividing line in their lives.

There was a time before the war, a time during the war, and a time immediately following the war.

They talked about it as if it was “back when the Black Plague was roaming the earth.”

Despite the fact that Hanks was a child at the time, he recalls his family’s feelings about World War II.

Tom Hanks compares streaming wars to VHS in the 1980s.

“They had no idea where they were going to be in another six months for a big chunk of their lives,” Hanks said.

“They didn’t know how long the war would last.

That’s one of the most important aspects.”

Hanks also emphasizes that his war films depict a victory for the Allies.

Although Forrest Gump served in Vietnam, it was only a small part of the film.

“The bad guys lost in part two,” Hanks said.

“At the end of the day, we were able to kick the stuffing out of them, which was unfortunate.”

The world was on a mission to defeat people who were undeniably evil, as well as the governments of those countries and a large portion of the population.

“I’m always drawn to that.”

War movies, according to Hanks, serve a practical purpose as well.

Film has become more technologically advanced.

Characters are required to communicate via cell phones or Zoom, which they rarely do…

