Tom Hardy once lost a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio, and it stuck with him for the rest of his life.

Throughout his 30-year acting career, Tom Hardy has described himself as a “professional liar.”

In 2001’s Black Hawk Down, he achieved international acclaim.

Since then, he has appeared in films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Inception, and Venom.

There’s a lot about the Oscar nominee that fans don’t know.

Hardy has a permanent reminder of a bet he once lost to Leonardo DiCaprio.

While the actor’s first name is Tom Hardy, it is the same as his father, novelist and comedy writer Edward “Chips” Hardy.

Edward Thomas Hardy is the real name of the star of Inception.

In adulthood, however, he chose to use a shortened version of his middle name in both his professional and personal life.

Another interesting fact about the actor is that his pinky finger is permanently bent.

A kitchen knife, a chopping board, and a severed tendon were all involved in the accident.

As a teenager, Hardy was quite rebellious, and he was arrested at the age of 15 for “joyriding in a stolen Mercedes.” He also became addicted to drugs, and when he began his acting career, he had a cocaine addiction.

Fortunately, he was able to overcome his addiction and has been drug-free since 2003.

“I was an embarrassment to the suburbs.”

Hardy admitted to Entertainment Tonight, “I would have sold my mother for a rock of crack.”

“‘You go down that road, Tom, and you won’t come back,’ I was told emphatically.

That is all there is to it.

‘That’s all you need to know.’

When Hardy and Leonardo DiCaprio co-starred in The Revenant, they made a wager.

But it could only go one way.

Hardy agreed to get a tattoo of DiCaprio’s choosing if he received an Oscar nomination for his role.

Hardy, of course, received the award.

As a result, he got “Leo Knows All” tattooed on his arm.

If he lost that bet, Hardy told Vanity Fair, “He’d never get a tattoo!”

“It was just a one-way ticket.”

It makes no difference to me because I’m covered in s–t tattoos anyway.

If a big bold ‘Leo’ appeared on my thigh or across my face.

Isn’t it just that you lose if you bet a tattoo?

This is how it works.”

The 44-year-old actor admits that he experimented a lot in…

