Tom Holland, aka Spider-Man, adores children and says he “can’t wait to be a father.”

Tom Holland, star of “Spider-Man,” adores children and says he “can’t wait to be a father.”

Tom Holland is one of the most well-known actors on the planet.

However, once the buzz surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home has died down, the actor admits that he wants to devote his time to himself, start a family, and become a father.

Holland has been a professional actor for more than ten years.

He began his acting career at a young age, and his dramatic performances in The Impossible and In the Heart of the Sea earned him critical acclaim.

In 2015, the British actor was cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker, Spider-Man.

Holland debuted as a superhero in Captain America: Civil War and went on to star in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Back on the big screen is your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Holland took on some dark and gritty roles before the release of his most recent Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He played Arvin Russell in the Netflix film The Devil All the Time, directed by the Russo brothers, in 2020.

A year later, he starred in Cherry, another Russo-directed film.

For the last few years, Holland has been working nonstop.

In a recent interview with People, the 25-year-old said he wants to focus on his personal life.

“I’ve been so focused on my career for the last six years,” Holland told the outlet.

“I’d like to take a break and concentrate on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do with my life outside of this.”

The Marvel star also stated that he enjoys working with children.

He also stated that he wishes to have one of his own.

@TomHolland1996 is here at the (hashtag)#SpiderManNoWayHome Premiere, proving he looks good in any suit!

“I enjoy working with children.

“I can’t wait to be a father,” Holland expressed his excitement.

“I can and will wait, but I can’t!”

The actor and his father have a fantastic relationship.

He also attributed his love of children to his father.

“Whenever I go to a wedding or a party, I’m always hanging out at the kids’ table,” Holland revealed.

“My father has always been such an inspiration to me.

That’s something I believe I picked up from him.

As a result, I believe I should…

