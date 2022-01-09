Tom Holland and the producers of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ are desperate for the Marvel film to be nominated for an Oscar.

Marvel movies, or superhero films in general, are rarely nominated for an Academy Award.

Tom Holland and the producers of Spider-Man: No Way Home, on the other hand, are dead set on getting their film nominated for an Oscar in 2022.

Disney, Marvel Studios, and Sony Pictures are lobbying the Academy to include a Marvel Cinematic Universe film in some of the Academy’s most prestigious categories.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many people credit Spider-Man: No Way Home with bringing people back to the movies.

The MCU film was the highest-grossing film of 2021, as well as the pandemic era.

The third Spider-Man film has grossed (dollar)1.386 billion at the box office as of this writing, making it the 12th highest-grossing film of all time.

Fans and critics alike have praised Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It has a 94 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, based on 369 reviews.

It also has a 98 percent Audience Score based on over 25,000 ratings.

The Hollywood Reporter published an article with quotes from Tom Holland, Amy Pascal, Tom Rothman, and Kevin Feige about their desire for the Oscars to nominate Spider-Man: No Way Home a week after it premiered.

They’re primarily hoping for nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor — Tom Holland.

“I’ve worked on Marvel films.”

In addition, I’ve worked on films that have gotten Oscar buzz.

The only difference is that one is significantly more expensive than the other,” Holland explained.

“However, the way I break down a character, and the way the director etches out the story and characters arc — it’s all the same, just on a larger scale.”

As a result, I believe they are genuine works of art.”

“Just because they’re a certain kind of genre doesn’t mean they’re not quality movies,” Pascal, a producer on Spider-Man: No Way Home, added.

We’re all in this business to make films that people want to watch and that make them feel something.

And I believe this film succeeds in doing so.”

“Quality commercialism is extremely difficult to achieve, and No Way Home is an outstanding piece of cinema.

And it’s to this that the Academy must remain connected,” said Sony Pictures chairman Gary Rothman.

The argument for Spider-Man: No… was also bolstered by Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.