Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire both had the same strange issue wearing the Spider-Man suit, according to Andrew Garfield.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone conversing could be a gold mine of hilarious behind-the-scenes information for The Amazing Spider-Man.

However, Garfield’s conversation with Rachel Zegler, who plays Rachel in West Side Story, revealed even more hilarious details.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, he admitted that he, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland all had the same strange issue with their superhero suits.

After The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Andrew Garfield never imagined he’d have to deal with his Spider-Man suit issue.

When Rachel Zegler from In the Heights asked Andrew Garfield about Spider-Man: No Way Home, he said it had been at least “six or seven years” since he wore the Spider-Man suit in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

In Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ series, Garfield said, “I didn’t imagine I’d ever be doing it again.”

“I kissed that chapter goodbye and said ‘thank you,’ and I became a fan once more.”

When he returned for Spider-Man: No Way Home, however, the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man suit reminded him of a problem he had during his Amazing Spider-Man days.

Both Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, it’s worth noting, have the same issue.

Andrew Garfield wore his Spider-Man suit alongside Holland and Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, two actors with diverse backgrounds.

Without having played Spider-Man, it can be difficult to relate to the role.

And they were all connected by one amusing issue.

“There was a brotherhood formed between Tobey, Tom, and myself, and that, too, is healing.”

“Oh my God, you find it difficult to pee in the suit? I find it difficult to pee in the suit!” he joked with Tobey, Tom, and him.

“As well as, you know, more in-depth variations of that.”

Garfield was still concerned about the interplay between characters.

Marc Webb focused on Andrew Garfield’s relationship with Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy, when casting Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man.

“We all embraced each other, and we were all crying because it meant so much to us,” Tom Holland says of the scene in (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome in which he says “thank you” to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield: “We all embraced each other, and we were all crying because it meant so much to us.”

“As a director, Jon Watts is incredibly brilliant, smart, and funny, but he also has a real big heart, which is what I find so moving,” Garfield told Zegler.

“As well…

Tom Holland reveals that the scene where he says “thank you” to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in #SpiderManNoWayHome was inspired by a real-life moment on set: “We all embraced each other, and we were all crying because it meant so much to us” https://t.co/pvleBuPjERpic.twitter.com/3liqEkAvaZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 4, 2022