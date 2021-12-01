Tom Holland and Zendaya Attend First Event Together Since Confirming Relationship, Display Some PDA

Tom Holland and Zendaya stepped out together for the Ballon D’Or, an annual soccer ceremony in Paris, France, after Tom Holland recently confirmed his relationship with Zendaya.

This was the couple’s first get-together since they made their relationship public.

Despite walking the red carpet separately, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars posed together multiple times at the event, with Holland’s arm proudly wrapped around Zendaya’s waist.

The 25-year-old actress wore a black Roberto Cavalli dress from the year 2000 with a gold spinal cord replica up her back.

Holland, 25, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

The couple smiled for a photo shared by British Vogue, and they also posed with Robert Lewandowski, a Polish professional soccer player, and his wife, Anna, for an Instagram photo.

Holland also shared a video montage from his trip to Paris, which included several scenes with Zendaya at a press conference for the highly anticipated Marvel film.

In one scene, the British actor is seen in a private car, looking out the window at the illuminated Eiffel Tower, wearing the same tuxedo he wore on Monday night.

Off camera, he raises a glass of champagne to someone.

After years of fan speculation, Zendaya and Holland were photographed kissing in a car this past July, and Holland opened up about the moment captured by paparazzi and his romance with Zendaya in a recent cover story for GQ’s Men of the Year issue.

“One of the downsides of our celebrity is that privacy is no longer in our control, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he said, adding that he and Zendaya felt “robbed of our privacy” after the photos of them kissing surfaced.

“I can’t have this conversation without her… This isn’t my story,” she says.

It’s the story of our lives.

And when we’re ready to talk about it together, we’ll talk about it.”

