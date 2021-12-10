Tom Holland and Zendaya, stars of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, are looking for roles in the Animated Across the Spider-Verse series.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, stars of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, are looking for roles in the Animated Across the Spider-Verse.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who co-star as Spider-Man, are “waiting for the phone call” to join Sony’s animated Spider-Verse.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe actors want to swing into action with Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse after thwarting live-action multiversal villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the upcoming two-part sequel to the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, brings together a new team of spider-people from across the Marvel multiverse, including Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

“I love those [Spider-Verse] movies,” the Michael Jackson actor told SYFY WIRE ahead of the release of No Way Home.

“I love them,” Holland continued, “and I’m just waiting for the phone call.”

Please contact us, gentlemen.

Put us in your film; we’d like to be a part of it.”

After Sony executives turned down voiceover cameos for Holland and his Spider-Man predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in 2018’s Spider-Verse, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe producer Amy Pascal approached Holland about a possible return to the animated Spider-verse.

“Amy asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home], and no one has responded,” Holland revealed.

“I’d like to be a part of it.”

Yeah, I’m a big fan of those films.”

Since Captain America: Civil War in 2016, Holland has played Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising the role in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Holland’s voice acting credits include roles in Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr., and Disney-Pixar’s Onward.

With Spider-Man’s true identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to differentiate between his everyday life as Peter Parker and the high stakes of being a superhero.

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to discover what it means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, hits theaters on December 17.

On October 7, 2022, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will hit theaters.

