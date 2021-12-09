Tom Holland aspired to make his Spider-Man the Marty McFly of this generation.

Tom Holland wanted his Spider-Man to be the Marty McFly of his generation.

Marty McFly, the time-traveling teen played by Michael J Fox in Back to the Future, is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man inspiration.

When director Jon Watts sent a rebooted Peter Parker (Holland) back to high school in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, a spin on a John Hughes-esque superhero movie, he paid homage to seminal ’80s teen comedies The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

However, Holland, who first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, was heavily influenced by Fox’s portrayal of Marty McFly in Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future trilogy.

On First We Feast’s Hot Ones, Holland stated, “There definitely is [shared DNA with ’80s coming-of-age movies in Spider-Man].”

“There are aspects of the way characters are dressed or the way they look that are definitely inspired by those movies, and Jon definitely took inspiration from those movies.”

That, I believe, is what distinguishes our franchise from the rest of the superhero genre: they have a happy-go-lucky, coming-of-age high school movie vibe to them, which I’ve never seen in a superhero film before.”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, for me, was the one that had the most inspiration for Spider-Man, this kid who’s breaking the rules but doing it for the right reasons,” Holland said of Homecoming, which sees a rookie Spider-Man foiling the Vulture’s (Michael Keaton) plot to steal a cache of dangerous weapons.

“However, my greatest inspiration and ambition in playing Spider-Man was to be this generation’s Marty McFly.”

“I’m really proud of what we did, especially my relationship with Downey,” Holland said of Peter Parker’s mentor-protege relationship with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

“There are a lot of parallels between Marty and Doc [Brown, played by Christopher Lloyd], in my opinion.”

I know they deepfaked us [into Back to the Future]and made that happen — which was a huge honor for me and I loved seeing it — but that would have been the greatest inspiration for me.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, hits theaters on December 17th.

