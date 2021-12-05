Tom Holland Confirms Film Cut Scene With His Brother Harry In Spider-Man: No Way Home

There was a time when Tom Holland planned to star alongside his brother Harry in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is something that any good family man would want to do.

However, it turns out that the movie’s creators had other ideas.

According to Tom’s recent comments on The Graham Norton Show, Harry Holland’s scene was apparently cut from the final cut of the movie.

“We cast Harry, and he’s already on set,” says the director.

‘Please just make it so that he’s upside down,’ I say to the stunt coordinator as we’re filming the scene.

Harry is swaying back and forth, upside down.

“Bless him, he’s doing a fantastic job,” Holland chuckled.

“And as the day progresses, he’s got these lines and he’s forgetting them, and his eyes are about to pop out of his head.”

After Harry had had his fill of the situation, he ended up commending his brother for putting up with such drudgery on a daily basis.

“So, as we were driving home that day, I was actually quite proud of him.”

But as he’s driving home that day, he says, ‘Mate, you can whine all you want.

‘That’s ruthless,’ Tom added.

“But there’s the cherry on top, and I don’t think he realizes it.”

The movie was recently shown to us.

The scene has also been cut.

The scene isn’t included in the movie.”

Holland previously admitted to Jimmy Fallon that he was intentionally prolonging the scenes in order to prank his younger brother.

Holland said earlier this year, “At the beginning of the day, I was making the takes extra, extra long just to see how long it would take before he blacked out.”

“However, as the day progressed, I became increasingly concerned about him.”

‘Listen, man, we’ve got to move on now,’ I was telling the director.

Take a look at him; he’s barely able to speak.’

The film Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17th.

What other Spider-Man family members do you think will appear in the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments section or on Twitter by contacting our writer @AdamBarnhardt to discuss all things MCU!

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland Confirms Film Cut Scene With His Brother Harry