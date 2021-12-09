Tom Holland Discloses His Secret Weapon for Acting as Spider-Man

In his Spider-Man costume, Tom Holland has a secret weapon.

During his appearance on this week’s episode of Hot Ones, the Marvel hero stressed the importance of fully utilizing those arms.

Holland claims that his secret weapon is acting as if his arms have a limited range of motion.

With your face hidden, it’s almost impossible not to move around.

Because the actor must perform half of these Spider-Man films while wearing the mask, the rest of his appendages become extremely important.

Maximizing his movement and utilizing those eye lenses are two excellent ways to ensure that his emotions are visible on screen.

(However, in the video below, you can see his pain tolerance in the face of those spicy wings.)

Holland began, “I mean, it comes with its own set of challenges.”

“As an actor, you use your face to convey emotion, so it’s definitely difficult.”

You have to do it with your physicality when you remove that.

So, if you took off the Spider-Man suit and I had to act like I do when I’m in it, you’d think I was insane and acting way too big.

When you cover your face, those bigger reactions become more normal.”

He revealed, “My secret weapon is that I always act as if my arms are dead.”

“As a result, when I move and swing around, Peter Parker’s hands always do the most bizarre things.”

That’s always been a great way for me to make him feel young while also incorporating peril and other such elements.”

On the Graham Norton show recently, Zendaya expressed some concerns about the suit’s functionality.

She was worried he’d vomit inside the costume due to motion sickness.

“It’s all in one piece, with a helmet underneath,” she explained.

“I’m always afraid that if he’s working really hard or something happens, he’ll have to throw up.”

“How? How is he going to get it out?” she continued.

So, to be honest, I get a little scared sometimes when I look at him, and it just stresses me out.”

