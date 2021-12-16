Tom Holland Discusses His upcoming Spider-Man Trilogy

Tom Holland Talks About His upcoming Spider-Man Trilogy

Tom Holland, star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, spoke out about his upcoming Spider-Man trilogy this week.

The Marvel actor expressed his gratitude for already having his vacation in an interview with USA Today.

In the coming months, he appears to be extremely busy.

The Spider-Man actor still has another unscheduled appearance in the MCU before Sony and Marvel make their new deal permanent. Uncharted hits theaters next year, he recently signed on for a Fred Astaire biopic, and he just signed on for a Fred Astaire biopic.

All of that will have to wait until No Way Home is seen by the entire world.

And, based on the trailer, it looks like Holland’s latest MCU entry will have a massive opening.

Take a look at what he had to say when he learned about the next trilogy.

Holland joked, “I have a hilarious photo of me FaceTiming Zendaya with blood all over my face because I’d fallen over.”

“So when I saw that I’d apparently signed on for three more movies, I thought to myself, ‘Ah, (crap), I’m going to have to cancel my next skiing vacation.'”

In a previous interview, the Spider-Man star discussed the emotions surrounding the final day of filming on set.

People were unaware that this could have been his final appearance as Peter Parker.

Holland revealed, “One more day of work on No Way Home, which will be a bittersweet day.”

When asked to elaborate on “bittersweet,” he said, “I honestly don’t know.” “It’s the first time since I was cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract.”

And it’s just… it’s really hard for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d like to talk about that would help me elaborate on what I’m trying to say.

But I can’t do it because it would ruin the movie.”

Check out Sony’s No Way Home description right here:

“With Spider-Man’s identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to distinguish between his everyday life as Peter Parker and the high stakes of being a superhero.”

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to learn what it means to be Spider-Man.”

Let us know in the comments what you’d like to see Spider-Man do in the next trilogy.

