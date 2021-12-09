Tom Holland has yet to meet JK Simmons, the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

J Jonah Jameson apparently got nothing but Spider-Man pictures out of the making of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Despite having a brief but key role in Spider-Man: Far From Home and now appearing in a larger role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, franchise star Tom Holland told CinemaBlend in a new interview that he has yet to meet JK Simmons, who played Spider-Man in the original trilogy.

Because the two characters aren’t exactly best friends, there’s little reason for them to share the screen.

There’s also the fact that the film was shot in part during the covid-19 pandemic, and that filmmaking in general now allows for characters to be shot separately and then composited together, even if they’re supposed to be sharing a space in the story.

However, Holland claims that there is still time.

Holland admitted, “Do you know what? I’ve never actually met JK Simmons.”

“We’ve never been in a fight together.”

There’s a brief exchange of glances in this film when I’m on the side of a building, but that’s it.

Despite the fact that I’ve never met him, I’m a huge fan of his work.

Covid protocols were very strict during filming, I know.

Because of the nature of the filming process, I didn’t get the chance to meet him. There were bubbles, and they were trying to keep us safe.

I’m confident I will.”

The conversation is shown below.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will face villains from the Spider-Man franchise’s past in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but not ones he’s seen before.

Spider-Man will face the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man) and Dr. Octopus on December 17th.

Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and other characters are featured.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse appears to be more open than it has ever been, leading to speculation that Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, will share the screen with Holland.

Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s no better character for Marvel to start exploring its infinite Earths with than Peter Parker.

The Sony and Marvel Studios film Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, is set to hit theaters on December 17th.

