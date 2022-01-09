Tom Holland Is Bursting at the Seams to Talk About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘It Was the High Point of My Career,’

Before the film’s release, the cast and crew of Spider-Man: No Way Home kept the plot a secret.

Of course, in the months leading up to the premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, rumors and leaks abounded on the internet.

Tom Holland, on the other hand, is now prepared to discuss all of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s major spoilers.

[Warning: There are spoilers in this article for Spider-Man: No Way Home.]

The rumors and leaks centered on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The rumors were true, as many fans already knew.

Maguire and Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man crossed over to the MCU when Peter Parker and Doctor Strange accidentally tore open the multiverse. They assisted Holland’s character in reforming the numerous Spider-Man villains who had also been transported to Earth-616.

For Marvel fans everywhere, seeing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home was a treat.

Holland claims that he’s been dying to talk about it for a long time.

In this clip from (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome, which is now playing exclusively in theaters, take a trip to Mirror Dimension! pic.twitter.comblDizxnZ7R

Tom Holland told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s excited to tell spoiler-filled stories about working on Spider-Man: No Way Home during an interview.

“Now that everyone has seen the movie, it will also be nice to start talking about it,” Holland added.

“I have so many stories I haven’t told because everything has been kept a secret.”

You know, working with Andrew and Tobey was one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever had.

We’re the only three people who have ever played this character on the big screen, and that fosters a brotherhood and friendship that extends beyond simply knowing each other.”

“We have a shared experience that only the three of us have,” he continued, “and because of that connection, our relationship on set — I’m sure it shows onscreen — was like we were long-lost brothers.”

And I’d like to discuss it.

To be honest, it was the pinnacle of my professional life.

Put me in front of a thousand people on a stage.

I have so much to say that I haven’t been permitted to say it.

I’d like to continue discussing this film.”

Fans are eager to hear all of Tom Holland’s behind-the-scenes tales from…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.