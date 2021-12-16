Tom Holland Is Interested in Making a Spider-Man Prequel With MJ and Ned

Tom Holland is serious about making a Spider-Man prequel with MJ and Ned.

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, wants to work with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon on a prequel film or series.

In an interview with Nerdist, Holland said that he would like to revisit the early days of those friendships in some capacity.

According to all current reports, the next Spider-Man film will feature the young hero in a different stage of his life.

There’s no word on whether or not MJ and Ned will play a role in the new trilogy.

Fans, on the other hand, are hoping that Parker’s best friend and girlfriend will play a role in the story.

The chemistry of Zendaya and Holland as the iconic comics couple is clearly appreciated by the audience.

Fans will find out this weekend if Peter Parker is ready to leave his high school support group.

Holland speculated, “We’d love to make a little short film or something with some younger actors to explore how [Peter, Ned, and MJ] met for the first time.”

“Perhaps [Peter and Ned] were being bullied at school, and MJ intervenes and saves the day or something, and you’re like, ‘Oh wow! That’s how they became friends!’ Because we don’t know, I guess it’s up to the audience’s interpretation.”

Emotions were running high on the final day of filming for No Way Home.

In a previous interview, Holland discussed his thoughts on the conclusion of the Homecoming trilogy.

“There’s one more day of work on No Way Home, and it’ll be bittersweet,” Holland said.

When asked to elaborate on “bittersweet,” he said, “I honestly don’t know.” “It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract.”

And it’s just… it’s difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d like to talk about that would help me elaborate on what I’m trying to say.

However, I am unable to do so because it would be detrimental to the film.”

This is the most recent Spider-Man: No Way Home description.

“With Spider-Man’s true identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to distinguish between his normal life as Peter Parker and the high stakes of being a superhero.”

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to…

