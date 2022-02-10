Tom Holland Isn’t the Only One Who Thinks He Deserves a Cameo in ‘Euphoria,’ But the ‘Spider-Man’ Star Doesn’t Want to Come Alone

Euphoria is a powerful teen drama about a group of teenagers and their struggles with drugs, sex, and trauma.

Zendaya has already won an Emmy for her role in the HBO series.

Fans are now clamoring for a cameo from her real-life boyfriend, Marvel’s Tom Holland, but the Spider-Man actor admits he doesn’t want to appear in Euphoria alone.

Zendaya starred as MJ in the SonyMarvel Spider-Man trilogy between 2017 and 2021, before landing the role of Rue on Euphoria.

Zendaya melted the hearts of fans while Holland became a global superstar as the titular character.

Her chemistry with Holland onscreen was undeniable.

During filming, their real-life friendship turned into romance.

Fans are now hoping to see the couple in other projects, such as HBO’s Euphoria.

Holland expressed his desire to appear on Euphoria again in December 2021 during an IMDB interview with his girlfriend.

He also admitted to putting in a lot of effort to get a cameo role.

Zendaya was clearly aware of his desire to appear on the show, and she promised to contact him.

“Listen, I’ve been petitioning for this for a long time and it hasn’t happened yet,” Holland joked.

“This season, I must have visited Euphoria at least 30 times.”

“We should’ve tried to put you in there like an easter egg,” Zendaya added.

“All right, I’ll talk to a few people.”

“HBO!” I exclaim. “Let’s call them!”

Holland said during a conversation with Collider, according to ComicBook.com, that he would love to make a guest appearance on Euphoria.

He claims, however, that he does not want to do it alone.

Instead, he wants to share the screen with his Spider-Man co-star and best friend Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds).

Holland admitted, “I’d love to be in Euphoria, but with Jacob Batalon.”

“I’d love for us to just be in the background of one of Zendaya’s scenes, just because they’re two of my best friends and I’d love to do anything with them, but also because I love that show, so it’d be nice to be a part of that,” she says.

Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Zendaya’s Euphoria co-star, was unconcerned about potential roadblocks.

She simply wishes for Spidey to save the day.

“I’m convinced that all we need is for Spider-Man to appear and save the day.”

Sweeney said, “East Highlands f***ed up… Euphoria meets the MCU.”

