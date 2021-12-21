Tom Holland jokes that he may win an Academy Award for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland jokes that he might win an Academy Award for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland jokes that he might win an Academy Award for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It only takes a quick look at Spider-Man: No Way Home’s box office numbers to see that it’s a huge hit.

The film now holds the record for the second-highest domestic opening weekend ever.

It is also well-received by critics.

So much so that in an interview, Spider-Man star Tom Holland joked that he hopes to be nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of the titular web-slinger.

“I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye,” Holland said in a THR interview. “But I have basically accomplished everything I wanted to achieve as this character, and I truly believe I will win the Oscar for this film.”

That’s all there is to it.

It’s incredible.”

As of this writing, No Way Home has a near-perfect 94 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to the review aggregator, the film also has an unheard-of 99 percent Fresh Audience Rating.

As part of the current Disney-Sony deal, Holland is set to appear in at least one more Marvel Studios project.

The narrator explains, “It’s a two-way street.”

“So we lend one and they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] appears in this film,” Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman previously told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis.

“Now we have one more committed ‘lend back,'” says the narrator.

But one thing I can say, and this is the truth, is that the two companies work extremely well together.

That is, I believe, a common desire.

But there’s not much to go on right now because, in the end, all we can do is ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently playing in theaters.

More Spider-Man: No Way Home coverage

The cover image was taken by AxelleBauer-GriffinFilmMagic.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Earn Tom Holland an Oscar, he jokes.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy