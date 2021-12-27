Tom Holland ‘Likes’ a witty post about short men having more sex, after being asked about girlfriend Zendaya’s height.

Tom Holland ‘Likes’ a witty post about short men having more sex after being asked about Zendaya’s height.

A subtly returned clap.

Tom Holland appears to have responded to the never-ending questions about his height in comparison to girlfriend Zendaya.

The 25-year-old appeared to “like” an Instagram photo of 6’2″ actor Arnold Schwarzenegger next to 4’10” star Danny DeVito in 1988’s Twins, which was shared by Lad Bible on Thursday, December 23.

“Short men have more sex, according to science,” read the caption on the photo.

According to Comments By Celebs, Holland’s official account double-tapped the post, despite the “science” being dubious.

During the Spider-Man: No Way Homepress tour, the UK native was frequently forced to discuss his two-inch height difference with Zendaya, 25, on social media.

The focus on the height gap intensified after the costars shared a funny story on The Graham Norton Show earlier this month, after photos of them packing on the PDA were published in July.

The couple discussed the difficulties they faced while filming a stunt for the new film, which recently passed the $1 billion mark in its second weekend in theaters.

“Because of our height difference,” Zendaya explained, “I obviously — we were on the same point, we were attached — I would land before him.”

“It’s obvious that my feet hit the ground before his.”

“She would land, and my feet would swing from underneath me, and she would catch me,” the Cherry star added.

“I’m the superhero,” he joked.

“I’m supposed to be cool,” she says.

The floodgates were opened after the pair discussed it on a British talk show.

Many reporters seemed to lean into the height difference — much to Holland’s chagrin — with interview topics for the secretive Marvel movie being extremely limited.

During a Sirius XM Stars interview with Zendaya and costar Jacob Batalon on December 10, Holland said, “Not that much taller.”

“Let’s just put it out there — maybe an inch or two at the most.”

People don’t say things like, ‘How did you two kiss? It must have been so difficult.’

The Uncharted star called the stereotype that men are supposed to be taller a “ridiculous” stereotype, and the Euphoria actress, who plays his love interest in the superhero films, agreed.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.