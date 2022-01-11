Tom Holland, not Tom Cruise, claims to have “brought the film industry back” with his film “Uncharted.”

When the world was put on lockdown by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020, many films and television shows were halted, effectively shutting down the industry.

After some time, a few productions, including Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 and Tom Holland’s Uncharted, began to move again.

Both actors have now stated that their films were responsible for the industry’s revival.

Many people expected to resume work in a year if movie productions didn’t fall through completely by then.

Cruise, on the other hand, was having none of it.

He insisted on returning to Mission: Impossible 7 as soon as possible and developing a solid safety plan, knowing how much a shutdown would affect thousands of people in the industry.

In a summer 2021 interview with Empire, Cruise explained why he decided to keep filming:

Between 30 and 40 films have been produced by me.

I am in charge of tens of thousands, if not millions, of jobs.

‘What are we going to do? I could lose my house!’ All my industry friends, distribution people, and my crew were like, ‘What are we going to do? I could lose my house!’ So I told the studio and the industry, ‘We’re going back.’

We’re going to get everyone back to work as soon as possible.

We plan to begin filming in the summer.

We’ll figure out a safe way to do it.’

The legendary actor was a firm believer in following all safety precautions.

During production, he made headlines when he yelled at some crew members for breaking COVID-19 rules.

And, as a result of his commitment, Cruise revealed that other studios have moved forward with their own projects.

Mission: Impossible 7 was only the first step toward reviving the industry.

Despite the fact that Cruise had an impact on the industry, Holland claims that Mission: Impossible 7 wasn’t the first production to resume production during the pandemic.

Holland gushed to Total Film about how proud he was of Uncharted for making it to the big screen despite all odds.

“I’m very proud of everyone’s efforts.

Holland added, “We also made this film during the height of COVID.”

“I know Tom Cruise likes to brag about how he saved the movie industry, but he forgot about this little film called Uncharted that was shooting four months before he arrived.”

So that’s something I’m very pleased with…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

