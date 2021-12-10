Tom Holland of ‘Spider-Man’ Reveals Robert Downey Jr.’s Awesome Souvenir

Tom Holland, ‘Spider-Man,’ Unveils Robert Downey Jr.’s Awesome Souvenir

Tom Holland is preparing for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, his third superhero film.

And, while discussing his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor revealed a special gift his brother received from Robert Downey Jr.

In 2015, Holland was cast as Spider-Man for the first time.

He made his debut opposite Downey’s Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War.

In the film, Stark takes Peter Parker under his wing and assists him in the development of his superhero persona.

Holland went on to star alongside Downey in a number of other films, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Although Downey did not appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the movie revealed that Stark had left his legacy to Peter before his death.

Holland revealed his relationship with Downey is similar to Peter Parker and Tony Stark’s at the 2019 FanX convention.

“The amazing thing about RDJ is that he’s arguably the world’s most famous or biggest movie star,” the actor said.

“However, he’s always on time, knows everyone on the crew by name, and always knows his lines.”

He’s polite, professional, and considerate.”

Tom Holland Talks About How He Met Robert Downey Jr. for the First Time

During the ‘Spider-Man’ auditions

“I was sick on set one day,” Holland recalled, “and I didn’t really know the guy.”

“He was really sweet, and he looked after me and took me under his wing for a while.”

Holland and Downey have an on-screen and off-screen friendship.

Holland revealed in a recent appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones that Downey gave his brother a valuable MCU souvenir in 2018.

“My favorite souvenir was given to me,” he explained. “Well, it wasn’t given to me, it was given to my little brother Paddy.”

“When Black Panther came out, Robert Downey Jr. was in London filming Doctor Dolittle, and he was staying down the street from where I live.”

Holland continued, “He invited us to a Black Panther screening at his house.”

“And Paddy bursts into the room, clutching the original Iron Man helmet, which Downey had given to him…

