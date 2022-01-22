Tom Holland Says He Wants to Make ‘Spider-Man’ Movies ‘Again and Again and Again’ in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Tom Holland Announces He Wants to Make ‘Spider-Man’ Films ‘Again and Again and Again’ in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

More Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland are in the works, but Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have yet to formally announce them.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, however, the actor and producers have made it clear that they want to make more films.

As a result, the majority of fans believe it’ll only be a matter of time before it’s made official.

If Spider-Man: No Way Home is truly Tom Holland’s final solo film as Peter Parker, then it is a satisfying conclusion.

His character arc came full circle by the end of the film, with the audience realizing that the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man trilogy served as Peter’s origin story.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter and Doctor Strange accidentally tear open the multiverse while attempting to make the world forget Peter is Spider-Man.

And by the end of the movie, Peter realizes that the only way to fix things is to re-enact the original spell.

As a result, he bids farewell to Andrew Garfield’s and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parkers, as well as MJ and Ned.

Doctor Strange, on the other hand, manages to make everyone forget about Peter.

Later, Peter approaches MJ and Ned to remind them of him.

But, at the last minute, he decides not to because he does not want to put their lives in danger.

So, instead of being an Avenger who constantly saves the world, Peter rents a rundown apartment, dons a new Spidey suit, and becomes a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Of course, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ending opens up a whole new world of possibilities for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

It did, however, provide closure for many of the characters.

Three Golden Tomatoes were given to Spider-Man: No Way Home by Rotten Tomatoes, and Tom Holland accepted the awards in a video on their Twitter page.

“Guys, Spider-Man: No Way Home got three Golden Tomatoes,” the actor revealed.

“So, on behalf of everyone at Sony and Marvel, the critics, and the fans who have shown such love, respect, and support for our films, I just wanted to say a huge thank you.”

It means everything to us, and we hope to be able to do it again and again.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you,

And we’ll talk again soon.”

Holland has made it clear that he would agree to work with Marvel and Sony on more Spider-Man films.

So, hopefully, the studios will make an announcement about their continued collaboration soon…

