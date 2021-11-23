Tom Holland Spent Thanksgiving with a ‘Spider-Man’ Co-Star for the First Time

Tom Holland Celebrated Thanksgiving with a ‘Spider-Man’ Co-Star for the First Time

The Spider-Man cast is extremely close to Tom Holland.

In 2018, the British actor revealed that he would be spending his first Thanksgiving with a co-star.

Holland is open about his admiration for the Spider-Man ensemble.

He’s been working with them for a long time, with his first film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, released in 2017.

The series’ final film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, wrapped filming in March 2021 and will hit theaters in December.

2021, 17th

Holland was ecstatic to reunite with the cast and crew when filming for Spider-Man: No Way Home began in 2020.

And, in an interview with Collider, he said they were more like family than friends.

“It’s like a family being with Jacob (Batalon) and Zendaya again, being with John Watts again, with Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and all those guys,” Holland added.

“We’re having a blast.”

And we’re putting together something truly unique.”

Holland was born and raised in the United Kingdom, so he is unfamiliar with the Thanksgiving holiday.

In 2018, the actor revealed that he would be spending his first Thanksgiving dinner with a co-star, shortly after wrapping filming on Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Tom Holland claims that Sony and Marvel are now ‘enjoying working together.’

“I’m going to a friend’s house who is in Spider-Man with me,” Holland said in an interview with Joe Russo and chef Jessica Largey for the Associated Press. “He plays my school teacher.”

I’ll be spending my first official Thanksgiving dinner at his house.

“We’ll be in Los Angeles,” says the group.

When Russo asked him to record the experience, he replied, “Yes, I will.”

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Holland didn’t say with whom he was celebrating Thanksgiving dinner.

However, there are only two options.

Peter Parker’s academic club teacher, Roger Harrington, is played by Martin Starr.

JB Smoove, who plays Julius Dell, the superhero’s high school teacher and trip chaperone, is the other.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland will bid farewell to the role of Peter Parker, which he has played for the past five years.

His contract ends with this film.

While there are no indications that the studio plans to bring him back, Holland expressed his desire to do so.

When Are Sony’s ‘Spider-Man’ Films Coming to Disney(plus)?

“So, I’ve always told them that if they want me, they can have me…

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

Movieclips” width=”500″ height=”281″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/qRQu4tZF1GA?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https