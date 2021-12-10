Tom Holland, Spider-Man, Reacts to the Rumored Charlie Cox Daredevil Crossover

Tom Holland, Spider-Man, Reacts to the Rumored Daredevil Crossover with Charlie Cox

Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man, has no fear of spoiling his next Marvel team-up.

When an unmasked Peter Parker (Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to use his powers to make the world forget about his secret identity, their intergalactic meddling unleashes five sinister supervillains on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Green Goblin (William Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) are among the characters confirmed to return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but other Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) — and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a.k.a.

In No Way Home, Daredevil will lend a heroic helping hand with their own return.

“Daredevil was one of my favorite shows growing up.

When asked about rumors of a Daredevil crossover, Holland told Inverse, “I really, really enjoyed it.”

“Charlie Cox was fantastic.”

As Wilson Fisk, I thought [Kingpin actor] Vincent D’Onofrio did a fantastic job.

It was fascinating to see a Marvel character with a darker side.

That hallway fight scene was incredible.

I know a few of the stuntmen who worked on that sequence.

“I thought it was a fantastic performance.”

Cox and D’Onofrio co-starred in the Marvel Television series for three seasons before it was canceled by Netflix in 2018.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Cox’s return as Marvel’s Man Without Fear, amid rumors that he and D’Onofrio will soon reprise their roles in the MCU proper — Cox in Spider-Man, D’Onofrio in the Disney(plus) series Hawkeye.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Feige said, “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil.”

“It remains to be seen where, how, and when we see that.”

Cox has denied rumors that he’ll appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Hell’s Kitchen lawyer Matt Murdock, but the Daredevil and Defenders star has previously mentioned Holland’s wall-crawler as a possible superhero crossover.

“I really enjoy the DaredevilSpider-Man stuff in the comics,” Cox said in 2019 at ACE Comic Con.

“There’s one issue in particular where Matt Murdock proves that he isn’t Daredevil because Daredevil appears in the courtroom, and it’s Peter Parker dressed as Daredevil…

