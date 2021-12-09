Tom Holland, Spider-Man, Says CG Gave Alfred Molina Freedom on the Set of No Way Home

After seventeen years since his first appearance on screen in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, actor Alfred Molina will return to the role of Doctor Otto Octavius in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, in the years since Sam Raimi’s sequel was released, the state of superhero films has changed dramatically, not only in terms of their popularity, but also in terms of how they’re made.

On the most recent episode of Hot Ones (the show with hot questions and even hotter wings), current Spider-Man Tom Holland discussed working with Molina on the film and how technological advancements changed Molina’s process on set.

“Obviously, when he was making the movie, I believe it was 2002 or 2003, his robotic arms were puppets,” Holland explained.

“They were real tangible things, and they had a guy on each one puppeteering them while he performed.”

As a result, he had to collaborate with the other four men.

It was amazing to see him have a little more freedom on set with the way he could move without having to rely on other people on this film because obviously technology has advanced and CG has become so prevalent in these films.”

“They put him on a toothpick rig, which is like a long bar, almost like a crane, with a platform on one end and weights on the other, and they move him around so it looks like the arms are carrying him,” he continued.

He adored it.

But the funny thing is that you’d be talking to him and he’d be attached to the rig, and because he has no control over where he goes, he’d be talking to you and then he’d just vanish….It was a pleasure to work with Alfred; he was a good guy, and I really enjoyed working with him.”

To his credit, Molina has previously addressed technological advancements and how they have impacted his screen presence, saying, “When the idea was first suggested, my first thought was, ‘Hang on, I’m 17 years older.'”

I have wrinkles and I have chins.

What are they going to do?’ Then it occurred to me that, wait a minute, they have the technology; this isn’t going to be a problem.

However, it has…

