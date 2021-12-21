Tom Holland, star of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ admits he wants to work with Chris Evans in a romantic comedy.

Tom Holland, star of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ admits he wants to star in a romantic comedy with Chris Evans.

Tom Holland has no idea what the future holds for him as Spider-Man.

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland does know who he wants to work with next: Chris Evans.

And their relationship would be quite different from that of their MCU characters.

During the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon took a Buzzfeed quiz to find out which character from the film they are.

One of the quiz questions required the actors to choose an MCU actor to co-star with them in a romantic comedy.

Elizabeth Olsen, Tessa Thompson, Florence Pugh, Chris Evans, Simu Liu, and Tom Hiddleston were among the candidates they considered.

“I’m going with Chris Evans,” Holland said flatly, while Zendaya chose Tessa Thompson and Batalon chose Simu Liu.

After Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland and Chris Evans rarely shared the screen.

Even in the third Captain America film, however, Peter and Steve were on opposite sides of the battle.

It’s without a doubt exciting and entertaining for fans to see the two actors star in a romantic comedy together.

So perhaps Hollywood will work its magic and bring this fictitious movie to life.

The quiz revealed which Spider-Man: No Way Home characters Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon are most like after answering a few more questions.

Finally, none of them received the roles they were supposed to play.

Holland’s results revealed that he is Marisa Tomei’s character, May Parker.

Zendaya plays Doctor Strange, who is played by Benedict Cumberbatch, and Batalon plays Happy Hogan, who is played by Jon Favreau.

After seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s a little sad to see Holland get Aunt May.

Peter’s parent figure is killed by Green Goblin in the film.

The scene is one of the film’s most memorable, and fans and critics alike have praised Holland’s performance as he holds Aunt May’s lifeless body in his arms.

Tom Holland’s character in Spider-Man: No Way Home gets a dingy apartment, dons a new, epic suit, and resumes his duties as Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, everyone else, including MJ, Ned, and Happy, is in the dark…

