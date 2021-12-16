Tom Holland, star of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ wants to work with Florence Pugh in the next Marvel film.

Tom Holland, star of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ wants to work with Florence Pugh in the next Marvel movie.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is already looking forward to his next Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

During the premiere of the third Spider-Man film, the actor who portrays Peter Parker revealed which of the new members of the Marvel family he most wants to work with.

And we have a feeling Holland isn’t the only one who wishes to collaborate with Florence Pugh.

Tom Holland, star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his desire to work with Florence Pugh in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland revealed, “I’d like to work with Florence Pugh.”

“I think she’s fantastic.”

She’s amazing in [Black Widow] and all of her other films.

She’s fantastic, in my opinion.

As a result, I think a really cool Spider-Man, Black Widow film would be a fun little twist.”

While both Peter Parker and Natasha Romanoff were on Team Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War, they never directly interacted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It would be interesting to see Peter team up with Natasha’s sister, Yelena.

And, given that rumors of a Young Avengers film have been circulating, it’s possible that Tom Holland’s next project after Spider-Man: No Way Home will be a Young Avengers film.

While there are bound to be many surprises in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Florence Pugh’s character is unlikely to appear to assist Tom Holland’s character in repairing the multiverse.

Pugh first appeared in Black Widow and is currently starring in Disney(plus)’s Hawkeye as Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff’s adopted sister.

And, based on the reactions of fans to her character, it’s safe to say that Pugh has a promising future at Marvel.

Although Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have been tight-lipped about Tom Holland’s future in the MCU, there’s a good chance that Peter and Yelena will work together in the future.

At the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner about how Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and producer Amy Pascal want to bring him back for more films.

“Wow, that’s fantastic news.”

“That’s fantastic,” Holland exclaimed.

“Kevin reigns supreme.

Amy is the reigning monarch.

They remind me of my parents….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.