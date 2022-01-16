Tom Holland, star of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ pitched a James Bond origin film to Sony, and here’s why he was turned down.

Tom Holland, star of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ pitched a James Bond origin film to Sony, but they turned him down.

Tom Holland is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood right now, so it would make sense if he played James Bond in the future.

Holland, despite his best efforts, may have to wait a little longer to play the British spy.

Tom Holland was named “Superhero of the Year” by GQ in 2021 for his performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor was interviewed for a spread in the magazine about the Marvel Cinematic Universe film and what he wants his future to look like.

GQ also reached out to his friends and family for quotes on the actor and his goals.

Jacob Batalon, Holland’s Spider-Man co-star, revealed, “He talks about being James Bond a lot.”

“A lot, a lot,” says the speaker.

Holland also talked about a few other dreams he’d had.

“I definitely don’t think I want to be an actor for the rest of my life,” he admitted.

I’ve always had a knack for working with my hands.

If something breaks, I can always fix it.” Holland also considers “buying apartment buildings and renting them out for less than they’re worth because I don’t need the money.”

His ambitions, however, are not limited to that.

Tom Holland’s career prospects are uncertain after his success as Spider-Man.

However, it appears that the actor is dead set on playing James Bond at least once.

Tom Holland, the year’s final (hashtag)GQMOTY cover star https:t.coUpD7aeSldLpic.twitter.comKyjsdVdR72

Tom Holland revealed in an interview with Total Film that he once pitched a James Bond film to Sony, which distributed Spider-Man: No Way Home.

They, on the other hand, were dismissive of his suggestion.

“After or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home], I had a meeting with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with,” Holland explained.

“It was James Bond’s beginnings.”

It was illogical.

It was a complete failure.

It was a young boy’s dream, and I don’t believe the Bond estate was particularly interested.”

Despite the fact that the James Bond origin film did not work out for the actor, it did pave the way for him to appear in another film.

“The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you…,” Holland explained.

