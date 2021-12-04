Tom Holland, star of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ wishes to play James Bond after leaving Marvel.

Tom Holland has a bright future in Hollywood, even if he isn’t sure he wants to be an actor for the rest of his life.

But, after playing Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s clear that Holland could play almost any character.

Tom Holland may have a chance to play James Bond one day, according to one of his Spider-Man co-stars.

Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man, was named “Superhero of the Year” by GQ in their December/January 2022 issue.

Holland pondered his future beyond acting in the cover story.

And, let’s just say, his visions for the future are limitless.

He confessed, “I don’t think I want to be an actor for the rest of my life.”

“I’ve always been a natural at working with my hands.

“I can always figure out a way to fix something,” Holland said, adding that he fantasizes about “buying apartment buildings and renting them out for less than they’re worth because I don’t need the money.”

Alternatively, Holland could live a more simple life while still dabbling in the world of film.

“I’d be perfectly content with just being a stay-at-home dad and occasionally producing a film,” he said.

“I could start shooting The Crowded Room and think to myself, ‘You know what, this is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life.’ Or I could finish Spider-Man 4, 5, and 6 when I’m 32 and never make another.”

I’m undecided about what I want to do.”

Holland’s world is truly his oyster, but his ambitions do not end there.

The Spider-Man star also fantasizes about joining another major film franchise.

Tom Holland is British, and thanks to Spider-Man, he’s proven that he can play an action hero.

As a result, he’s already a James Bond.

“[Holland] talks a lot about being James Bond,” Holland’s Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon told GQ.

Quite a bit.”

Tom Holland could one day leave Spider-Man behind and play James Bond, a more mature role.

However, he may have to wait a few more years before getting the chance to play an MI6 spy.

