Tom Holland, star of “Spider-Man,” on hosting the Oscars with Zendaya: “What Kind of F***ing Idiot Wouldn’t?”

‘What Kind of F***ing Idiot Wouldn’t?’ says ‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland about hosting the Oscars with Zendaya.

Tom Holland believes he has reached the pinnacle of his career at the age of 25.

After all, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was just released, has become the year’s top box-office performer, grossing more than (dollar)1 billion in less than two weeks.

However, Holland may have one more major career opportunity before retiring from acting: hosting the Academy Awards.

Many fans are begging Holland to host the 2022 film awards ceremony after seeing his incredible performance in No Way Home.

Despite the fact that the Academy hasn’t confirmed Holland’s hosting, the actor recently addressed the possibility.

Holland has been a hot topic on social media since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December.

Many critics have praised Holland’s abilities as the web-slinging hero in the Marvel film, which serves as the conclusion to the Homecoming trilogy.

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) recently reported that Sony and Marvel Studios are planning a massive campaign to win Oscars for Spider-Man: No Way Home, including Best Picture.

In light of the news, rumors have circulated that Holland is in the running to host the Academy Awards, though this has yet to be confirmed.

The idea of Holland taking over as host has gained a lot of support.

“I will definitely watch the 2022 Oscars if @TomHolland1996 is allowed to host.”

On Twitter, one fan wrote, “He’s a great actor and [has]a great personality and will keep [people]entertained.”

Another person added, “Really need Tom Holland and Zendaya to host the Oscars, it will undoubtedly increase viewerships!!”

Others have suggested that Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, Holland’s Spider-Man predecessors, host the Oscars together.

Even if Holland does not host, many people want him to win an award.

Holland, who debuted as a presenter at the Oscars in 2018, has also endorsed the hosting idea.

He told THR that if the Academy asked him to host the Oscars, he would “of course” accept.

“I was just in the bathroom, and I was thinking to myself, ‘What kind of f***ing idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars?’ So yeah, if they ask, I’d do it, and it’d be a lot of fun.”

He says, “I’d have a great time doing it.”

