Tom Holland, star of Spider-Man, recalls bombing his Star Wars audition.

As the highly anticipated film Spider-Man: No Way Home approaches, Tom Holland is currently on the road for his press tour.

Holland and his co-stars have already been featured in a slew of entertaining content, and fans are particularly fond of the actor’s recent appearance on Hot Ones.

He not only recreated the famous Paul Rudd meme, but he also discussed his career (while trying to eat some extremely spicy wings).

Holland also told the story of his failed Star Wars: The Force Awakens audition.

Holland was asked if it was because he couldn’t stop laughing during his audition that he didn’t get the part of Finn.

“I don’t think that’s why I didn’t get the part; I think John Boyega was just better for the role than I was,” he explained before diving into the plot.

“I just remember thinking to myself, ‘There’s no way this lady is going to read the robot’s lines opposite me,'” he explained.

“I don’t remember what my line was, but it was something along the lines of ‘Let’s get back to the Falcon!’ and this lady, bless her, would sit there and go, ‘Be-boop-be-boop.'”

“I remember saying, ‘You’re not actually going to do that, right?’ and she was like, ‘Well yeah, the robot’s part of the scene, he’s the character!” Holland continued, “I just got the giggles, because you know when you realize you’ve got something so wrong? I couldn’t stop laughing!”

Given that Holland has admitted in the past that he is “really not a Star Wars fan,” it’s probably for the best that things didn’t work out for him and Star Wars.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked for the first time in his cinematic history, and he is no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero.

When he seeks assistance from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to discover what it means to be Spider-Man for real.

Along with Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland as the titular Spider-Man, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, JB Smoove…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Recalls Bombing his Star Wars Audition