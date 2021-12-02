Tom Holland, star of ‘Spider-Man,’ recalls Elizabeth Olsen’s ‘Amazing Piece of Advice.’

Tom Holland, star of ‘Spider-Man,’ remembers Elizabeth Olsen’s ‘Amazing Piece of Advice.’

The film Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theaters on December 7th.

17, and Tom Holland has been reflecting on his time as Peter Parker in the lead-up to the film.

Holland recently reflected on his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has fans wondering what the future holds for the Spider-Man actor.

He remembered having trouble with his self-assurance in particular.

Thankfully, Elizabeth Olsen of WandaVision was there to assist him.

Fans may not realize it from his on-screen persona, but Spider-Man actor Tom Holland struggled with his confidence as a child.

The Marvel star reflected on how he used to put on a brave face in his recent Superhero of the Year feature for GQ.

Even so, he’d be uneasy beneath it.

“A lot of my confidence as a kid was phony,” Holland explained.

“But deep down, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m fucking terrified.'”

That’s something that most teenagers go through, and joining a large franchise is unlikely to help.

Holland told GQ that he avoids confrontation because he is dealing with self-esteem issues.

Holland admitted, “One of my biggest flaws is that I’m an impossible people pleaser.”

“I’m not fond of the thought of people disliking me.

So I’ll do everything in my power to prevent that from happening.”

Of course, this makes standing up for yourself and setting boundaries with others difficult.

Thankfully, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen provided Holland with some helpful advice.

Olsen grew up in a family that worked in the film and television industries, as the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley.

She also worked on a few projects prior to joining the MCU. The WandaVision star shared her experiences with Holland, and the Spider-Man actor is still grateful for her advice on setting boundaries.

He told GQ, “I actually learned this from Elizabeth Olsen.” “She gave me an amazing piece of advice: ‘No’ is a full sentence.”

“It’s enough to say ‘no.'”

It’s brief and to-the-point, but it’s advice that many people could use, whether or not they work in the entertainment industry.

