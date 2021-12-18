Tom Holland teases a possible appearance in ‘Euphoria’ with girlfriend Zendaya.

Tom Holland teases a possible appearance with girlfriend Zendaya in ‘Euphoria’

For the past few weeks, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been promoting their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Holland already has another project in mind.

Season 2 of HBO’s drama Euphoria will premiere next year, and Holland hopes to make a guest appearance on his girlfriend’s show at some point.

In a new interview with IMDb, Zendaya spoke about visiting her on set during the second season of the controversial series, where she won an Emmy for her role as troubled teen Rue.

“Listen, I’ve been petitioning for this for a long time, and it still hasn’t happened, and I’m very disappointed,” Holland said in response to a fan question about whether he’d ever appear in the show.

“During this season, I must have visited Euphoria at least 30 times.”

Holland isn’t in the show, but Zendaya joked that they should put him in a homemade Spider-Man suit in the background for eagle-eyed viewers.

“We should’ve tried to do something like an Easter egg.”

“I’ll put you in there,” Zendaya joked.

Holland exclaimed, “I want to be in euphoria!”

After paparazzi photos showed them kissing while running errands, Holland and Zendaya previously opened up about their relationship.

“One of the drawbacks of our celebrity is that privacy is no longer in our control,” Holland told GQ. “And a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now shared with the entire world.”

“I’ve always been adamant about keeping my private life private,” Holland explained, “because I share so much of my life with the world already.”

“We felt robbed of our privacy,” Holland said later, when the interviewer suggested that the young couple wasn’t ready to share their relationship with the world.

“I don’t believe it’s a matter of not being prepared.

He explained, “It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

