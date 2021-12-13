Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man, Talks About Replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Universe.

Iron ManTony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) died in Avengers: Endgame, and Captain AmericaSteve Rogers (Chris Evans) grew old, leaving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans wondering who will lead the Avengers in the future.

In a recent interview with GQ, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo named Spider-Man star Tom Holland as the new face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe,” Russo said.

Holland addressed Russo’s remarks during a recent interview on Josh Wilding’s YouTube channel.

“I mean, I wouldn’t exactly call myself the face of the universe,” Holland clarified.

“I know the fans are incredibly enthusiastic about this franchise and have given it a huge response.

Joe’s opinion of me is humbling.

But the MCU’s beauty is that you’re never alone, regardless of who is the leader or if there ever is one again.

You have a lot of people you can count on and lean on, including people I’ve known for a long time.

So, I don’t necessarily feel those pressures, but if I do, I’ll call Downey and ask, yes.

He was very helpful when I called him the other day for some advice.”

In terms of Holland’s future in the MCU, there are currently rumors that he will star in another Spider-Man trilogy for Sony, but he made it clear in a recent interview with Total Film that no matter what, he would be there for the next person to don the Spider-Man mask.

“Whether it’s next year or five years from now, when they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, I’ll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man,” Holland said.

“Because it’s enormous.”

It’s enormous.

You’re representing Spider-Man every time you walk out that door.

It’s a challenge.

It can be exhausting at times.

Because sometimes all you want to do is go to a pub and get completely wasted without having to worry about the repercussions of public scrutiny of: ‘Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?’

On December 17th, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theaters.

