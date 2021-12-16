Tom Holland, the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, is fed up with lying to everyone.

Tom Holland, the star of Spider-Man: Homecoming, is fed up with lying to everyone.

Isn’t it true that we were taught as children that “secrets, secrets, are no fun?” It’s easy to see this life lesson play out in real life when it comes to franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which rely on keeping secrets.

Spider-Man: No Way Home may contain more twists and turns than any previous MCU film, and the central character has had a difficult time lying to everyone throughout the production process.

Holland is known for being one of the MCU’s worst keepers of secrets, but he’s held up well ahead of No Way Home.

He hasn’t revealed anything significant yet, but keeping those secrets has been weighing heavily on him.

Holland told Yahoo Movies UK that he was tired of having to keep the truth from his friends and fans.

“We’re sick of lying and deceiving people on a regular basis.”

I’m starting to feel the weight of my conscience.

Holland described the situation as “tough.”

“The original plan was to make the film appear to be a civil war between myself and Doctor Strange, and they were going to keep everything hidden,” he continued.

“It’s not possible.”

Holland discussed working with actors like Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, and Alfred Molina, who are reprising their roles from previous Spider-Man franchises, during the same interview.

“I’d be doing scenes with these actors, fighting them or just working with them, and they’d say ‘cut,’ and I’d have a moment where I was almost outside of my body, looking at myself.”

This is absurd.

It was completely out of control.

Willem and I had a fantastic fight scene.

I’ve had a lot of good fortune.

Only I can see through a particular lens.

I’m a huge fan of both franchises, but in my franchise, I get to play Spider-Man.

So I’ve got a crazy lens and a crazy memory of the first time I fought Willem.

It’s a psychological problem.”

The appearance of various villains from previous Spider-Man films has been confirmed in the trailers for No Way Home, but there are still plenty of rumors swirling about the other Spider-Men.

Until the film is actually released this weekend, there will be speculation about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home this weekend

