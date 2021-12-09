Tom Holland, the star of Spider-Man, recreates a Paul Rudd meme on Hot Ones.

On Hot Ones, Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, recreates a Paul Rudd meme.

On this week’s episode of Hot Ones, Tom Holland had to recreate Paul Rudd’s famous meme.

For those who don’t know, the Ant-Man actor chuckled and said the now-famous “look at us” to the host of the show.

Because of how hot those wings were, it was a tall order for the younger MCU star.

Celebrities are pitted against wildly spicy chicken wings in the film Hot Ones.

Holland was doomed from the beginning.

During the show, however, he did provide some amusing responses to interview questions.

A segment about Alfred Molina’s new tentacles was hilarious, as was the story about how he failed a Star Wars audition due to a laughing fit.

However, memes are in high demand on the Internet, and the Spider-Man star most likely just provided plenty of material to keep his fans entertained until No Way Home is released next week.

Take a look at the video below to see for yourself:

On Graham Norton’s show, the actor told a hilarious story about how he’s trying to join his Avengers castmate on the World’s Sexiest Man list.

Unfortunately, one cab driver believes that the Spider-Man actor still has a long way to go before challenging for the title.

On Hot Ones, Tom Holland is battling the spice while recreating Paul Rudd’s “look at us” moment. pic.twitter.comlrjXOEjB4V

“When I was driving to my last audition, I was nervous, and I had this driver – lovely guy, but a little too honest? And he’s sort of sitting there in the car, chatting to me, chatting to me, and you know I’m a polite person, but I also want to be like ‘Mate please shut up, I’m trying to learn my line,'” she says.

“And he’s looking at me in the mirror and he’s doing that thing [pretends to adjust rearview mirror]and he’s like, ‘Yeah,’ and he’s sitting there really awkwardly looking at me,” Holland continued.

‘You know what, kid, I think you’re going to get it,’ he says, and I’m like, ‘Really?! Why?!’ I was excited to hear that.

‘You know what? I think you’re going to get it because the kid I just drove there is so attractive.’

“[laughter]” says the narrator.

