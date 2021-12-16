Tom Holland, the star of “Spider-Man,” wants to take a break from acting in order to “focus on starting a family.”

There will be no more slinging of webs.

After recently starring in three Spider-Man films, Tom Holland has his sights set on becoming a father.

On December 15, the 25-year-old actor told People, “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career.”

“I’d like to take a break and concentrate on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do with my life outside of this.”

The England native, who made his and costar Zendaya’s romance public in the summer of 2021, has always fantasized about having children.

In fact, he claimed that if he hadn’t gone into acting, he would have become a teacher.

“I enjoy working with children.

“I can’t wait to be a father — I can wait and will wait, but I can’t wait,” the Onward actor explained.

“Whenever I go to a wedding or a party, I always hang out at the kids’ table.”

The Devil All the Time star cited his father as a “great role model,” claiming that he inherited his love of children from him.

In 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland debuted as Peter Parker and his alter ego Spider-Man.

He then reprised his role as Spider-Man in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, December 17.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.”

I’m grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the chance, for keeping us on, and for allowing our characters to develop.

“It’s been incredible,” the actor from Avengers: Infinity War said of his time in the red and blue suit.

“That’s why I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I think we’re close to saying goodbye to Spider-Man.”

While Holland has hinted that the 2021 Spider-Man film may be his final, producer Amy Pascal has previously stated that he will return for a fourth installment.

Pascal, 63, told Fandango on November 29 that “this isn’t the last movie we’re going to make with Marvel – [this isn’t]the last Spider-Man movie.”

“With Tom Holland and Marvel, we’re getting ready to shoot the next Spider-Man film.”

Holland, on the other hand, had made a comment about his time earlier that month.

