Tom Holland Wants Peter Parker to Fight Morbius in a Future ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Film

Tom Holland Wants Peter Parker to Fight Morbius in a Future Spider-Man Film

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has faced a variety of villains — and heroes.

From Thanos to Captain America, Peter Parker has faced down some formidable foes.

But, in the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland fantasizes about his character facing Morbius.

Tom Holland was asked by Rotten Tomatoes to name his top three villains and one character he wants Peter to face next during the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland commented, “That’s tricky.”

“Because he’s my first, I believe the Vulture will be in there.”

Jake’s [Gyllenhaal, who plays Mysterio] got to be in there because he’s my favorite.

And I think the fight scenes with Willem [Dafoe, who plays Green Goblin] are so crazy and scary that it was really fun to like, explore different kinds of Spider-Man action.”

“I actually think the Morbius film looks really cool,” Holland said when asked which villain he wants Peter to face next.

That movie is even scarier.

Morbius has the potential to be a really cool character.

“A vampire vs. Spider-Man.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Tom Holland as Spider-Man will face off against Morbius.

Doctor Strange decides to cast a spell to aid Peter, but it doesn’t go as planned for either of them.

Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the titular vampire, is set to hit theaters in January, so Tom Holland’s choice of Morbius as the next character Spider-Man fights in the MCU is intriguing.

It also takes place in the Spider-Man universe created by Sony.

“Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering from the same fate,” reads the movie’s synopsis.

Michael Morbius takes a risky gamble.

While it appears to be a huge success at first, a darkness within him emerges.

Will good triumph over evil — or will Morbius succumb to his strange new desires?”

Michael Keaton, who played Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture, in Spider-Man: Homecoming, will reprise his role as Vulture in Morbius, as seen in the Morbius trailer.

So, now that the multiverse is involved, it’s not out of the question that Spider-Man will face Morbius in a future film.

It’s unclear when and if Tom Holland will return…

