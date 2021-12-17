Tom Holland Wants to Work with Zendaya on ‘Euphoria’

Tom Holland is already planning his next project with Zendaya!

The co-stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home and real-life couple sat down with IMDb to answer fan questions.

“When will Tom have a cameo on Euphoria?” was the first question posed to the two.

“Listen, I’ve been petitioning for this for a long time and I’m very disappointed that it hasn’t happened yet.

“I think I went to Euphoria 30 times this season,” Holland said, adding, “I know we should have tried to… Easter egg.”

“We’ll get you in.”

“I’d like to be in Euphoria!” Holland joked.

“I know! Let me speak with a few people.”

“HBO!” exclaimed the actress. “Let’s call them.”

Euphoria’s highly anticipated second season will premiere in January.

Let’s hope it happens!

Holland and Zendaya also revealed which Hogwarts house their Spider-Man characters belong to during the entertaining Q&A.

“I believe Peter belongs in Hufflepuff.”

I believe Peter is a very accepting person, whereas I believe Gryffindor members are true achievers.

“They’re all about the Quidditch team, and I imagine that’s where the jocks are,” Holland explained.

“Whereas I believe Hufflepuff is where more of the artistic people end up.”

“However, I believe Peter Parker looks good in yellow.”

“Slytherin, all day long for MJ!” Zendaya said emphatically.

“Lies! No! Just because someone is honest and upfront doesn’t mean they’re Slytherin,” Zendaya said, adding that she could be in Ravenclaw, to which Holland responded, “Yeah, Ravenclaw isn’t a bad one.”

When it came to deciding which Hogwarts house their pets would be in, the two had a lot of fun back-and-forth.

For their latest Marvel film, the couple has been getting a lot of press.

Holland adorably stopped in his tracks while chatting with ET at the red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, when he heard his girlfriend arrive.

In the video below, you can see the must-see moment.

In theaters now is Spider-Man: No Way Back.

